These wireless headphones for 16.99 euros are a success on Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling wireless headphones are the TOZO A1, which can now be yours for only 16.99 euros.

TOZO is a brand that we often tell you about for its cheap wireless earphones. If you are looking for helmets like this, we recommend the TOZO A1which now fall to €16.99 on amazon. They are not just any headphones, they are best selling cordless currently in store.

For less than 20 euros you can get some compact-sized headphones, good sound quality and microphone so you can also talk on phone calls without removing the headphones. In addition, they have touch controls and a autonomy that can reach 32 hours with the charging case. For 16.99 euros, these TOZO A1 are very, very good.

Buy the TOZO A1 for only 16.99 euros

One of the main characteristics of the TOZO A1 is that they have a compact size and ergonomic design that fits perfectly in the ear. This design, along with silicone pads, they achieve a comfort that is greatly appreciated when we are going to use the headphones for hours. Be careful, each earphone only weighs 3.7 grams, an unusual weight on the market.

They also have IPX5 protection, so they are resistant to drops of water and sweat. When using your mobile or other devices, they use connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 that offers low latency and allows a distance of a few meters from the device that sends the signal.

The TOZO A1s offer a good sound quality thanks to 6-millimeter dynamic drivers that focus especially on the bass power. When you want to skip songs or pause playback, you can do it directly using the touch controls headphones, you don’t have to have your phone next to you.

This TOZO model is a great cheap alternative also for its autonomy, which reaches the 6 hours of use on a single charge. When this battery runs out, you can put them in the charging case, which provides three more additional loads.

If you are one of the users who are not looking for very advanced performance in headphones, or are looking for basic ones to always carry them with you, now you can get these TOZO A1 for only 16.99 euros.

