These would be some of the benefits that Raphy Pina would have while in prison

The businessman Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves, better known in the world of entertainment as Raphy Pina, would be enjoying certain privileges in the prison where he is serving his sentence In Puerto Rico. Apparently, having been a public figure would be leading him to have a better stay in the prison where he has been since May 24.

Elisa Beristain, host of the entertainment program ‘Gossip No Like’ explained that supposedly he would still fulfill his role as manager of Daddy Yankeeand according to what he reported that he would be preparing what would be a reality show for the aforementioned singer.

How do you communicate?

As if that were not enough, he would also have a telephone with which he would be communicating with all those he wishes, and thus not stay completely away from what happens in the outside world.

“It is not fair that the law applies severely as it should be for everyone, but for distinguished people, with money, it applies in a different way. The privileges of which supposedly and allegedly this man who is enjoying great benefits such as a cell phone with internet“, Said the presenter of the renowned space.

Continue working?

Later, he proceeded to say that Vida Isabelle’s father would have the conditions to continue fulfilling his work duties, since it would be either a reality show or a series that recounts the life of the interpreter of ‘Con Calma’.

In addition, as detailed by Elisa, He would also be doing the same with his current partner, the singer Natti Natasha with whom he has a one-year-old daughter.

How is your diet?

On the other hand, it would not be the only thing because apparently he would be eating very differently from the rest of the others who are in the detention center in Puerto Rico. Apparently Pina would not like to be eating the same as the rest, since everyone’s common dish is based on rice with grains. However, the music producer would enjoy balanced food.

“The gentleman enjoys more privileges, enjoys a special diet so they don’t give him rice with beans and he has food that the rest of the population in prison does not have,” Beristain explained.

