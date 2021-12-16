With winter, the spotlight is rekindled on the importance of nutrition in supporting our immune system.

Especially this year where, after a long period of pandemic from which we have not yet completely emerged, seasonal flu has also returned to the “limelight”.

We have already seen that there is an often underestimated fruit that can protect against seasonal ailments, perfect for cakes and jams.

We also discovered the extraordinary varieties of honey to sweeten hot teas and soothe coughs and sore throats.

It is in fact a food consumed especially in the cold season to alleviate some common ailments.

However, the prevention that passes also and sometimes above all from the table should not know the season.

This is why the Istituto Superiore di Sanità has provided some very interesting indications on what to bring to the table.

These would be the 5 particular types of food for top defenses and steely health

In particular, specialists recommend consuming fruit and vegetables daily, due to their high nourishing power.

Nothing new, therefore, were it not for the fact that 5 particular types are indicated, divided according to color.

By eating plenty of it, we can take on very important elements such as water, vitamins, minerals, fiber and protective colored substances.

These would strengthen our defenses while reducing the risk of developing diseases such as cancer, diabetes, obesity and other cardiovascular disorders.

Thanks to the high intake of fiber, they would also regularize intestinal function, increase the sense of satiety and in some cases reduce cholesterol and hypertension.

We should therefore consume fruit and vegetables among those listed and falling within the 5 color classes to be able to count on a rich “menu” of nutrients.

Let’s see them in detail to draw up a rich shopping list!

A lot of well-being for each color

Purple blue foods

They provide anthocyanins, carotenoids, vitamin C, potassium and magnesium.

These are aubergines, radicchio, figs, berries (raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, currants), plums, black grapes

Foods with a green color

High content of chlorophyll, carotenoids, magnesium, vitamin C, folic acid and lutein.

This includes asparagus, agretti, basil, chard, broccoli, cabbage, artichokes, cucumbers, chicory, lettuce, rocket, parsley, spinach, zucchini, white grapes, kiwi.

White color

They contain polyphenols, flavonoids, sulfur compounds in onion and garlic, potassium, vitamin C, selenium in mushrooms.

These are garlic, cauliflower, onion, fennel, mushrooms, apples, pears, leeks, celery

Orange yellow

Rich in flavonoids, carotenoids, vitamin C.

We are obviously talking about oranges, lemons, mandarins, grapefruits, melons, lotuses, apricots, peaches, medlars,

carrots, peppers, squash, corn.

Foods of red color

They contain lycopene and anthocyanins and are the following:

Tomatoes, turnips, radishes, peppers, beets, watermelon, blood oranges, cherries, strawberries.

So let’s eat in color, and our health will thank you.