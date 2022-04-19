these Xiaomi headphones on sale are a great purchase

Share

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro fall to 66.99 euros, an unbeatable opportunity to get very complete headphones.

Xiaomi has a wide range of wireless headphones, although this time we want to focus on the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro. We know that their name is not the most simple, but they are a great purchase if you are looking for good, beautiful and cheap headphones. Specifically, you can buy them for only €66.99 in aliexpress square.

These Earphones 2 Pro have a recommended retail price of 99.99 euros, so the discount is close to 35 euros. Not bad at all, because it is one of the lowest prices we have seen for this model. In addition, you should also keep in mind that the headphones are more expensive in other stores. For example in amazon They are for €74.90while in the Xiaomi store they stay in the €79.99.

These wireless headphones have a beautiful design, they are comfortable, they sound good and allow you completely isolate yourself from outside noise. Furthermore, they reach up to 30 hours of battery with the charging case. If we add to that that AliExpress Plaza offers safe and free shipping from Spainwe are facing a more than interesting purchase.

Get the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro at the best price

We like the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro, first of all, for having a beautiful and elegant design. They have a ceramic texture that offers a soft touch and also good resistance. In addition, on the tips they mount some silicone pads that achieve a good grip on the ear. We must also talk about the charging case, which maintains the elegant design and also has a compact size so that we can always carry it with us.

The headphones are equipped with 12-millimeter dynamic drivers to achieve a realistic audio experience in the bass, midrange and treble. In short, they are headphones that listen well, with studio quality. In addition, they shine for having a active noise cancellation system that allows us to isolate ourselves from the outside world and listen to music even better.

Comfort, sound quality, noise cancellation and ample autonomy in these good Xiaomi headphones on sale.

If at any time you are interested in hearing what is happening around you, you just have to activate the transparency mode, which enhances those external sounds. Of course you can also use them during your phone calls, for this they have a microphone that is responsible for capturing your voice with clarity and precision. You can accept these calls without having to take out your phone, that’s what the touch controls.

We end up talking about another of the great features of these Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: their autonomy. If you use them without noise cancellation, you can listening to music for 6 hours straight. In addition, that autonomy grows until 30 hours with the charging case. In case you find your headphones dead just before leaving home, you can take advantage of the fast charge to enjoy an hour and a half of use with a charge of only 10 minutes.

All this information leads us to one conclusion: the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 offer features worthy of more expensive headphones for only €66.99. They are beautiful and comfortable, they have good sound quality, noise cancellation and ample autonomy, what more can we ask of them?

