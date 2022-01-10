They abandon a dog locked in a suitcase thrown in a waste bin, saved by passers-by

It is 8 am in Hanover, Germany. In a garbage can there is a blue hard suitcase. Thrown away as an old and useless object. But whoever passes by hears something: it is a lament. It is weak, but just enough to get some person’s attention. The suitcase is opened and inside is a dog, thrown away as if it were waste. He is weak, he trembles. He is very tried, but he is alive.









Whoever found him loaded him into a car and took him to the Hanoverian kennel in Langenhagen. The deputy director of the animal shelter Anke Forentheil told the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung that she is a female, a mestizo, whom they called Reisa at the kennel: “She is not in good health, she needs a dental operation. Her fur coat is neglected and blind ».









It is not known how long it remained inside that suitcase: «The dog was disoriented and got wet – said Forentheil -. We are incredibly sad that the owners didn’t ask us for help but had to choose this incredible path ».

In the last few hours, meanwhile, the police have identified and tracked down the owner of the dog who was reported for animal abuse.

