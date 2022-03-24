They accuse a feline player of brutally beating a young man in a club (Video)

The UANL Tigers they will have to resolve a new controversy, now around one of their players, Raymundo Fulgencio, accused of brutally beating a young man outside a nightclub in the port of Veracruz, according to the victim himself.

Fulgencio played this Wednesday night in the friendly match between the UANL Tigers vs Club America in the city of Houston, Texas, same as the felines won with a score of 2-1 and where the son of the famous Fili-Ful started as a starter in the team of Michael Herrera.

The soccer player is accused of assaulting a young man in a club in Veracruz during the early hours of this Monday, just over a day after the Clásico Regio where Tigres won 2-0 against Rayados de Monterrey.

Let's see they are accusing Raymundo Fulgencio, player of @TigresOfficial of hitting a young man in Veracruz last weekend in a club.

The soccer player is accused by means of a video where his face is not clearly seen, but two men can be seen brutally beating another person who is lying on the ground.

The person attacked is Axel Antonio Cedillo, who made the public complaint on social networks and during a Facebook program called La Guillotina.

“Of course I point him out (to Fulgencio), because I saw him, I know him and his cousin, they were my girlfriend’s cousins. Of course I know them and point them out. In fact, the two that appear in the video when they are beating me are them. It was an act of cowardice. There were many people who beat us and were cruel, thank God it did not happen to adults, “said the alleged attacker.

At the moment, neither the Tigres club nor the player have commented on the matter.

