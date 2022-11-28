They accuse a former police officer of cheating a teenager online and killing his family

(CNN) — A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered the family of a teenage girl in Riverside, California, after tricking them online, was killed in a shooting while trying to escape authorities, the city’s police department said in a statement from press.



The former police officer was identified as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of North Chesterfield, Virginia. Detectives said they believe Edwards met the teen through “catfishing,” a form of online deception in which someone pretends to be a different person.

Riverside Police officers were dispatched Friday to check on the welfare of a young woman who appeared distressed as she got into a red car with a man, authorities said. While the police responded to that call, the 911 dispatchers began to receive information about a fire in the same neighborhood, a few houses away from the home where they initially went to check on the young woman.

Firefighters discovered three adult victims lying in the driveway of the burning home. When they were taken outside, they were determined to be victims of an apparent homicide, according to the statement.

A preliminary investigation determined that the young woman described in the initial call was a teenager who lived in the house where the fire broke out and the slayings occurred, police said.

According to police, Edwards developed a relationship with the teen online and obtained her personal information. He then traveled from Virginia to Riverside, where he parked her vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway and drove to the teen’s home, the statement said. At some point, authorities believe Edwards killed the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother before returning to her vehicle with her and driving away.

Several hours after the bodies were found, Edwards was seen driving with the teen through San Bernardino County, according to police.

According to the statement, Edwards exchanged gunfire with San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies who were trying to arrest him, was shot by the deputies and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was uninjured and was later taken into the protective custody of the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, police said.

Edwards resigned from the Virginia State Police last October, according to the agency. Detectives in California learned that he “was recently employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the state of Virginia.”

“It is shocking and saddening for the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and perverse person could infiltrate law enforcement while hiding his true identity as a predator and murderer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Winek family, his friends , officers and everyone affected by this heinous crime,” Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said.

The victims were identified as Mark Winek, 69, his wife Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter Brooke Winek, 38. The exact cause and manner of their deaths are still under investigation.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation, although it appears to have been set on purpose, according to the statement.

“Our hearts go out to the Winek family and their loved ones at this time of tremendous grief as this is a tragedy for all Riversiders,” City Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in the statement.

“This is yet another horrifying reminder of the predators out there on the internet preying on our kids. If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids about staying safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, talk with them now to better protect them.”