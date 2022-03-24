They accuse a Tigres player of assaulting a man in a Veracruz den

Mexico City /

A controversy overshadows the good moment that lives tigers at the tournament Closure 2022 of the MX League, Well, at the same time that they won a friendly match against America, a serious accusation was filed against one of their soccer players.

The designated is Raymundo Fulgenciowho participated as a starter in the preparation match against the Eagles celebrated on Houston Texassince he is listed as responsible for participating in a beating a man outside a nightclub in Veracruz early Monday morning.

Veracruz media reports indicate that there is evidence that Fulgencioaccompanied by a cousin, attacked a person who was identified as Axel Cedillo.

In a video broadcast on social networks several people can be seen brutally beating a young man who is lying on the ground, being precisely Cedillo who denounces to their attackers.

“Of course I point it out (to Fulgencio), because I saw it, I know him and his cousin, they were my girlfriend’s cousins. Of course I know them and point them out. In fact, the two that appear in the video when they are beating me are them. It was an act of cowardice. There were many people who beat us and were cruel, thank God it didn’t happen to adults,” Cedillo said on the TV show. Facebook ‘The guillotine’.

It is known that members of tigers received rest on Sunday and Monday after winning the Clásico Regio at Monterey Striped.

At the moment there is no official position on the part of the player or the team, which is currently on tour United States.

