They accuse Belinda of plagiarizing a successful song by Karol G

Everything seems to indicate that the problems for Belinda they do not end, this time due to the recent release of her song “Mentiras Cabr*n” for which the singer was accused of copying one of the most successful songs of Carol G which was released in the year 2021.

A few days after ending her commitment to Christian Nodal, the pop singer surprised her fans by announcing the premiere of her song “Mentiras Cabr*n”, which many assured was a dedication to her ex-fiancé; However, the controversial topic was not to everyone’s liking and less so to fans of Carol Gwho quickly manifested themselves through social networks to point out that it is a copy of “El Makinón”, a song that the Colombian released in 2021 with Mariah Angeliq.

According to what was written by the fans of “La Bochota”, the plagiarism would not only be in terms of the lyrics, since the catchy and 100% danceable rhythm also has a lot in common, so they have even taken on the task of make comparisons of both subjects.

Although much has been speculated, some users have highlighted that these themes are so similar because it is an urban genre, so there could be no plagiarism.

“I don’t see plagiarism, they are very different lyrics, the rhythm may have a little similarity, but even so I like Karol G’s much more”, “Nothing to do with it, personally I like Belinda’s more, it makes me more sticky the song”, “That does not exist in reggaeton, they are all the same”, pointed out some users.

Likewise, it has been mentioned that due to the problems that Belinda had with her previous label, she was prohibited from releasing new music, but after reaching an agreement, she returned to recover the rights to her songs, for which said theme would have been recorded since 2019, which That would leave no possibility of plagiarism.

So far, the discussion between the two sides has not been taken up by Belinda and neither by Karol G.

