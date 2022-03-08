They accuse Chiquis Rivera of continuing to pay attention to her ex Lorenzo Méndez

Mezcaliente Lorenzo Méndez and Chiquis Rivera in their happy times

This weekend was not good for Lorenzo Méndez, the still husband of Chiquis Rivera got into a fight with the businessman who had hired him to sing at a venue in the city of Anaheim, California. The disagreement, which would have ended in blows, left the singer very discouraged.

According to the artist, given the businessman’s refusal to pay him what they had agreed, he decided not to go on stage and leave the place. The businessman’s refusal was due to the fact that the expected public did not arrive at the event, according to the newspaper El Heraldo de México.

“I am very embarrassed more than anything, even a little angry, to be honest, because it is an event that I have been waiting for a long time, to present myself here in a theater, in something beautiful, something spectacular in southern California in Anaheim. And well, nothing, some people that I was really trusting, I did my part and even more to promote the event, in the end just because they didn’t give the fuck they won’t pay us what it is (…) I it puts me in a bad position before the people who came to see my presentation and it puts me in a passion also as artists, I don’t know how to explain it, they were in the middle I wanted to attend to the media, that also got ugly, I don’t know people the truth . I am sad, ”said the singer in a video that was uploaded to the stories of his Instagram account, where he is clearly affected.

After the Lorenzo Méndez scandal was made public, Chiquis Rivera, 36, published a message on his Twitter account that many netizens interpreted was directly addressed to his ex, from whom despite having separated in 2020, he has not yet managed to divorce.

“It’s crazy how far some people will go to intentionally cause controversy and draw attention #sad,” wrote the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera. Immediately her followers assumed that she was referring to the artist, 35 years old.

“@LorenzoMendezz, baby tell your ex to get over you, so aware of you. What does it matter to you?”, “He already surpasses Lorenzo Chiquis. What do you care, bitch? Does your “my love” know that you are on the lookout for your still husband? What burned you? Live and let live, that you better than anyone do things to attract attention, for example your book”, and “You can see that you are well Chiquis squirrel, even when you are with another man you are day and night aware of LORENZO’s life. There is no doubt that he continues to move the table for you ”, were some of the comments that were written to him.

In her book “Invincible”, the 36-year-old singer reported that her marriage to Méndez ended due to her vices and mistreatment, and even accused him of having spit in her face, accusations that the singer denied.

Chiquis is currently in a happy relationship with photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she says she has thought about getting married and having children.