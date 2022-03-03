They accuse in the US a judge who helped an illegal Dominican to flee

The case against a judge of Massachusetts accused of helping a Dominican man living in the United States illegally sneak out of court to evade a federal immigration agent can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled.

A court on Monday refused to dismiss the case against the judge of district in Newton, ShelleyJoseph, and a retired court police officer, The Boston Globe reported.

His attorneys had argued that the 10th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits federal agencies from requiring state officials to apply federal law, and that Joseph could not be prosecuted federally under immunity from prosecution, according to court documents.

On behalf of a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, the judge William Kayatta said the court does not have jurisdiction to review the case because Joseph has not yet been tried.

Joseph and the court officer let the man escape through a back door in April 2018 after a hearing while an immigration agent was in the courtroom to detain him. The Dominican had been deported twice and had been barred from entering the United States until 2027, prosecutors said.

They are accused of obstructing justice.

Joseph’s attorney said “we are reviewing all of our options.”