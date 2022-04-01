They accuse Selena’s father of denying her a transfusion that could save the singer’s life and he responds

It has been 27 years since the “Queen of Tex-Mex”, Selena QuintanillaHe breathed his last. On her death anniversary, information about her death does not stop coming out, since she was only 23 years old when she was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, president of the artist’s fan club on May 31, 1995.

The death of the interpreter of “I have no more” was a fact that shocked the world, but as a result of the unfortunate death countless theories arose. One of them was the blood transfusion that his father, Abraham Quintanilla, allegedly refused to perform.

According to this version revealed in the now defunct program “Suelta la Sopa”, One of the ways to keep the singer alive was to perform a blood transfusion.

However, it was said that the girl’s father, who is a Jehovah’s Witness, did not approve the transfusion since it goes against his faith and the texts stipulated in the Bible.

“In the hospital before I arrived, they did give her blood that day, the doctor gave her blood, but she was already dead, by the time she got to the hospital she was already dead”, Quintanilla clarified for Telemundo.

Later The medical team that treated Selena in her last moments of life revealed that a 38 caliber bullet destroyed her right shoulder, lung, veins and a main artery., which was completely cut in two; which caused an almost immediate death.

This was the murder of the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’

Saldívar shot the interpreter of “Como la flor” in the back when she left room 158 to ask for help, but she did not get very far because she was losing a lot of blood.

The paramedics arrived two minutes after a call and found an alarming scene: Selena was lying in a pool of blood that went from her neck to her knees.. Even so, they tried to stop the bleeding and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Seven months after Selena’s death, Yolanda was charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison, but eligible for parole after a few years.

