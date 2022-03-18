They accuse the video game My Hero One’s Justice 2 of censoring Midnight’s breasts — Kudasai

It is likely that very few remember the video game developed and distributed by Bandai NamcoEntertainment, My Hero One’s Justice 2released in March 2020 for Microsoft Windows, Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. However, the developer is still releasing updates for the title, the most recent being the arrival of Nemuri “Midnight” Kayamaknown as “The Heroine for Over 18“.

But, looking at the cover of the video and the content itself, don’t you notice something strange? To begin, let’s review the character’s profile: «Nemuri Kayama, or “Midnight”, has the power to put his enemies to sleep. She does this through a “scent” that is released from her skin, so her suit has areas that can be released to release the gas. As part of her hero outfit, this would be the white outfit that she wears under her dominatrix-style clothing, complete with a whip or riding crop. While she has explained the necessity of her suit – being able to rip parts of it off in the middle of a fight to use her powers – others have highlighted how her first suit led to the creation of the hero suit rulebook on the number of skin a hero could show».

For this, the fans accused the video game My Hero One’s Justice 2 from Bandai NamcoEntertainment to censor its design. Her leotard now covers her chest, and while it still exposes her hips somewhat, there’s no denying that the design was changed. Interestingly, it also appears that Midnight is able to use her Quirk without tearing off parts of her suit. Also, this alleged censorship is not limited to the Western market, as the same thing happens in the Japanese trailer. In the end, since the game “seems to be on its last legs“, the censorship did not attract enough negative reviews to go viral.

Synopsis of Boku no Hero Academia

The emergence of “Quirks”, newly discovered superpowers, has increased steadily over the years, with 80 percent of humanity possessing various abilities, from manipulating elements to shapeshifting. This leaves the rest of the world completely powerless, and Izuku Midoriya is one of those individuals. Ever since he was a boy, the ambitious high school student has wanted nothing more than to be a hero. Izuku’s unjust fate leaves him admiring the heroes and taking notes on them whenever he can.

But it seems his persistence has borne some fruit: Izuku meets the number one hero and his personal idol, All Might. All Might’s Quirk is a unique ability that can be inherited, and he has chosen Izuku as his successor! After enduring many months of grueling training, Izuku enrolls at UA Academy, a prestigious prep school famous for its excellent hero training program, and this year’s freshmen look especially promising. With his strange but talented classmates and the looming threat of an evil organization, Izuku will soon learn what it really means to be a hero.

