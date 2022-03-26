They accuse Vicente Fernández of having truncated the career of several singers

Julia Palma / Courtesy

Julia Palma, a singer who witnessed the professional growth of Vicente Fernández, confirmed to the media that the “Charro de Huentitán” did cut short the careers of several singers.

After the death of the interpreter of “Divine Women” his life has been involved in scandals due to the unauthorized book and bioseries, and comments have also been made regarding the bad attitudes he apparently had with some of his colleagues.

Given this scenario, Palma revealed that Chente did his best to veto some of his colleagues. “Yes, it was like that, it’s something that everyone knows, no, obviously we’re not seeing it, I can’t sign it, but it’s something that everyone knew, especially ranchero singers.”

In the same way, the artist stressed: “I saw one of them cry bitterly, I cannot say, but there are several, I can tell you Juan Valetín, Valente Pastor, Gerardo Reyes, who was the one who recommended Vicente Fernández, that is Very true and few people know it.

Vicente Fernandez / Courtesy

Likewise, Julia said that Fernández paid radio stations, press and television to truncate careers. “It is what is known, that is, that he paid, he invested very large amounts. This is not just me saying it, I dare to say it because it is something very well known within the musical world. Vicente was never grateful to Gerardo.”

Finally, Julia Palma stated that despite these situations, she has respect and affection for Don Vicente. “I have beautiful memories of Vicente, because he had a detail with my mother.”

