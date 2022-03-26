They accuse Vicente Fernández of truncating the career of other artists

Julie Palma, singer who witnessed the professional growth of Vicente Fernandezpresented her new single and video for the song “Quitamelo de la mente”, The artist confirmed that the “Charro from Huentitan” cut short the careers of several ranchera music singers.

After the death of the interpreter of “Divine Women”, his life has been involved in scandals due to the book and unauthorized bioseries, in addition, comments have been made regarding the bad attitudes that he apparently had with some of his colleagues.

Speaking to the media, Palm revealed that Vicente Fernandez he did his best to veto some of his peers. “Yes, it was like that, it is something that everyone knows, that no, obviously we are not seeing it, I cannot sign it, but it is something that we all knew especially the ranchero singers”.

Julia Palma spoke about “The Last King”.

Photo: Twitter

The artist indicated that she saw one of them cry bitterly, “I can’t say, but there are several, I can tell you Juan Valetín, Valente Pastor, Gerardo Reyes, who was the one who recommended Vicente Fernández, this is very true and few people know it. Vicente was never grateful to Gerardo.”

He also said that the “Charro from Huentitan” paid radio stations, press and television to truncate the careers of other artists. “It is what is known, that is, that he paid, he invested very large amounts. This is not just me saying it, I dare to say it because it is something very well known within the musical world”.

Look here the statements of Julia Palma:

These statements are added to those made a few days ago by the producer Reynaldo Lopez andn his social networks, where he assured that “Vicente Fernández controlled who could sing in a palenque and if an employer intended to hire another vernacular singer; he threatened to cancel his presentation, just as he did on the radio and in the press. If ranchera music almost ended in Mexico, it was thanks to him.”