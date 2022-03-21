They affirm Jean Alain did not call David Ortiz for investigation

The defense of the former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodriguezassured this Sunday that his representative did not call the ex-player David Ortiz to require him to support the line of investigation of the Public ministry about the attack against him, which occurred on June 9, 2019.

“Jean Alain never called David Ortiz to order him so that he, In one way or another, it will support the investigation. If David was not convinced by the investigation, he should find another way. Because it was what Jean Alain always did, that whoever did not agree with a line of investigation to do what he wanted, to appeal, to open, to investigate. requested,” said the lawyer Carlos Balcacer in a press conference offered this Sunday afternoon in response to the article of the bostonglobe that reviews the results of the private investigation contracted by the ex-player on his case.

Balcácer argued that “there is no instance of David Ortiz that after Jean Alain’s investigation he required further clarification from him”.

According to the version of the management of the past Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodriguezthe ex-player was shot by a hitman who sought revenge on another person who shared with him and a group of friends in a club on Venezuela Avenue, in Santo Domingo Este.

While the version of the former Boston Police Commissioner, Ed Davishired by the ex-player for these purposes and qualified as “perverse fallacy” by Balcácer, indicates that Ortiz was shot by the alleged mandate of the accused drug trafficker Cesar Emilio Peralta, known as Caesar the Abuserbecause he had “disrespected” him, without pointing out the specific cause of that disrespect.

During his statements, the lawyer recalled that in October 2019, three months after the attack against him, David Ortiz declared in an interview with the news network CNN “that the investigation led by this named Ed Davis coincided exactly with that of Jean Alain’s management. At that time, this investigator in quotation marks did not disavow David Ortiz to make such a statement.”

According to Dominican media reports from that date, Ortiz said in the interview that “the private investigation conducted by Ed Davis did not uncover any new evidence, coinciding with the investigations by the Dominican authorities that the attack was not directed against me. ”.

“Jean Alain was not an investigator, nor is the current attorney general. He receives a report from the director of the National Police at the time, Ney Aldrin Bautista, and the current prosecutor of Santo Domingo Este, Mr. Milciades Guzmán; report that as of today’s date the current Attorney’s Office endorses and endorses it,” said Balcácer.

“Nothing new under the sun”

for the lawyer Carlos Balcacerthe support of the accusation against twelve people accused of the attack against David Ortiz under the research premises of the past administration of the Public ministry it is a “thumb up for Jean Alain (Rodríguez)”.

“If he Public ministry continues to accuse these twelve criminals is an accolade to Jean Alain, it is support for the investigation that Jean Alain did”, I reiterate.

In his statements to journalists, he also stated that “what is the duty of the Attorney General’s Office, as a guideline of criminal policy, what it is accusing, what it is presenting in the collegiate of the province, to render its opinion on that, its opinion. The best opinion of the Public Ministry, in my opinion, is that there is nothing new under the sun on the subject of David Ortiznor will there be.”

The defendants in the David Ortiz case Those involved in the attack against David Ortiz were sent to trial on December 29, 2021. Those accused of the attack against the person elected to the Corpestown Hall of Fame today are: Franklin Junior Merán, Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez and/or Jesús Manuel Ortiz, Junior César La Hoz Vargas, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz or Ramón Martínez Pérez and Oliver Moises Mirabal. Also Joel Rodríguez de la Cruz, Porfirio Ayendi Dechamps Vásquez, Reynaldo Rodríguez Valenzuela, Carlos Rafael Álvarez Pérez, Gabriel Alexander Pérez Vizcaíno, José Eduardo Ciprián Lebrón and Eddy Vladimir Féliz García.