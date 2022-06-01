They affirm that Shakira discovered Piqué “with another” and will soon announce their separation

Everything seems to indicate that Gerard Pique and Shakira They are going through a sentimental crisis. According to review The newspaper on his website, the Barcelona footballer he was unfaithful to the Colombian singerso their separation would be a fact.

An example of this is that, for several weeks, Piqué lives alone in his old flat Muntaner street, in Barcelona. And it is that Shakira would be aware of disloyalty and “I would put a face and name to the third in discord”, reviews the digital medium.

In accordance with journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquezin mamarazzisthe Catalan central defender not only spends days and nights in his bachelor apartment, but also also “he is unleashed partying”along with his partner Riqui Puig.

In this sense, Piqué’s friends found it strange that the player go to bed at 2 and 3 in the morning; taking into account that the next day had training with the team. “The word ‘unleashed’ is the one that has gotten to us the most,” Fa said.

Another clue about this alleged breakup would be the lyrics of “Te Felicito”, the single he released Shakira with Rauw Alejandro last April. It is a repertoire of reproaches, although no one interpreted like a dart to the father of his children.

“To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn’t listen; I realized that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie”says the lyrics of the song.

