They alert for a website that pretends to be Mercado Libre to steal financial data

fake free market – 1 This is what the false website that appears to be Mercado Libre looks like to steal data. ESET

Cybercriminals make use of advertisements on different platforms, such as Facebook or YouTube, to promote deception. “These ads promote great deals on expensive products, such as televisions, computers, and cell phonesmotorcycles, etc., which should be a second red flag for the user: lThe prices are too good to be true”comments Martina López, Computer Security Researcher at ESET Latin America.

According to company data the number of fraudulent websites detected increased by almost 3% in the last quarter of 2021. Within this scenario, sites posing as e-commerce platforms made up 9.4% of all bogus websitesonly being surpassed by the social media and finance categories.

How to detect a site that pretends to be Mercado Libre to steal financial data

fake free market – 2 The fake website that appears to be Mercado Libre contains product categories to deceive the user. ESET

The fake site’s design includes elements that make it more likely that an unsuspecting victim could fall for it. It has categories of many products, the possibility to select different models, complete descriptions, the option to select the type of currency according to the country of origin, several languages ​​​​available, among others. In addition, from ESET they identified that the site is being indexed by Google search enginestherefore, it is possible that a user performing a specific search find among the results the fake site offering the product you are looking for.

Once the victim clicks on the purchase option, they are directed to a page that emulates the checkout process, this is where the attack is carried out. This site is different from the firstthe malicious actors used a very little used and disreputable payment platform. Within scam reporting sites, the company responsible for the development of this tool to make payments He has several complaints and links to other sales scams aimed at Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

fake free market – 3 This is how the fake Mercado Libre appears in Google searches. ESET

There, the scammers ask the victim for their personal data to make the alleged purchase and make the shipment, such as full name, email, identity document, personal address or telephone number. This information, according to ESET, could be used to phishing or fraud attacksor be sold on underground markets on the dark web for a few cents.

In the second step, cybercriminals ask the victim for their financial information to make the payment for the alleged productusual request on legitimate trading sites, including card number and security code. Once the false purchase has been made, the victim sees his money withdrawn, but never receives the product. This is how several affected people tell of their experiences on complaint sites about this same website, even alleging the receipt of low-value products such as metal bars in some cases.

fake free market – 4 This is what the Checkout looks like from where your data can be stolen on the false website that pretends to be Mercado Libre. ESET

From ESET rThey recommend paying special attention to any advertising that offers products or services at a very good price, or even free, since there is no guarantee that the offer is true. Also, it is important check the links of the sites you enter, to make sure that it really is the site you want to enter and not a fake one. It is also important to have a security solution installed and updated on the devices that can prevent unsafe links sooner. Finally, and In the case of having been the victim of a scam related to online purchases, the corresponding complaints must be made, since it constitutes a type of scam.