“They always mistake me for Ben Affleck or Ryan Gosling. It’s a nightmare!”

Ryan Reynolds confesses about his identity crisis and says: “They always mistake me for Ben Affleck or Ryan Gosling”

The actor of Free Guy And Deadpool, the hilarious Ryan Reynolds, loves to joke and make fun of himself. His gags about wife Blake Lively – including photos of her in nothing short of embarrassing condition – are viral and popular on every corner of the web. But what Ryan says in the last few hours is truly incredible: the actor would have real identity crises due to a very, very particular matter. Apparently, in fact, his resemblance to two famous and beautiful actors would make his life somewhat complicated.

Ryan Reynolds, during the podcast Dear Hank and John, he confessed to the embarrassing detail of being often confused with two colleagues. “There is an East Pizza Village in New York that I have been going to for years“Said the star. “They’ve believed I’ve been Ben Affleck forever. I never felt like correcting them. I don’t think it would turn out well if I confessed the truth“. The actor added: “I behave normally. They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they ask me how is J.Lo and I reply that she is fine. I take my pizza and then run away“.

When not mistaken for Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds is mistaken for another famous Ryan, the Canadian one: let’s talk about Ryan Gosling. Additionally, Reynolds noted: “If they had given me the role of Gosling in The Pages of Our Lives, it would have been a colossal failure. I would have really sucked in that role. The film would have been unwatchable to say the least ”. In short, Ryan loves to make fun of himself and his colleagues by telling the most absurd stories on the web. And who, moreover, would not want to be part of it? For lovers of the talented and likeable Ryan Reynolds, don’t miss Red Notice streaming on Netflix!

