“They always play tricks on me”

“Alexander knocks on my bedroom door every morning. I say, ‘Who is it?’ and he: ‘It’s me, Alexander Clooney’. I open the door, jump and run inside and I laugh a lot, they make me laugh, I laugh every day, they are really funny guys, “said Clooney.

Already a few months ago George had revealed to People another of his favorite curtains, in which he, however, had the role of an accomplice of the children and the designated victims the unsuspecting guests. “I made arrangements with them to put Nutella in a diaper and then eat it. Whenever there’s a stranger around, they come in holding him, like, ‘Dad, that’s a dirty diaper!’ and I say: ‘Ok, I’ll take care of it’, and then they eat Nutella from the diaper “.

During the Today with Hoda & Jenna Clooney he said that he was the one who taught the little ones of the house to play tricks, choosing Amal as a target. “I really enjoy teaching my kids to do things that shock their mother,” he confided. Now it is he who suffers the consequences … whoever does it, wait for it!


