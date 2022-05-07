They Always Run: Analysis. cyberpunk chase

Cyberpunk is back in fashion. Removing the most famous example of CD Projectin recent years there have been many releases that have decided to fill us with neon and joy. Alawar Premium, creators of the Beholder saga, have decided to add to the trend with They Always Run. In this case, the great novelty is the additional limb of our protagonist, a bionic arm in the middle of his chest. Rats, cats, criminals, bounty hunters, neons and clouds… this is it. They Always Run.

hunting rats

If something does more than good this game is its introduction. A bar that could well be the western saloon. Numerous strangers, none friendly. Uncomfortable questions. Blows, splinters, violence everywhere. A single figure stands victorious, dominating the rest, its metallic third arm gleaming on his chest. Aiden, our protagonist, is a mysterious bounty hunter belonging to a race with this characteristic limb. He looks for a rat and he will do whatever it takes to find it.

A little later we are chasing our prey, jumping over obstacles, swinging from unsafe beams and finally catching our target. Soon a complex plot is established in whose center we find ourselves. This galaxy is not safe and our favorite places are the least safe places in it. Criminals will be both our targets and our recruiters. We will make friends whose fidelity we will always have to doubt and enemies whose hatred we cannot doubt.

They Always Run it’s fun from start to finish and much of that is thanks to its story. It is not something that is going to win awards but it always entertains. Some unexpected characters gave us a sneaky smile and the ending nicely ties up any existing holes. yes you played Guardians of the Galaxy last year and you want something similar this is an alternative with surprisingly close feelings. Obviously it is preparing for a sequel that we still do not know if it will arrive but in the meantime it is a title whose story is well above the average “indie”.

Visually it is also a most successful title, as you can see in the attached images. Its various scenarios are made with great care and the backgrounds while we chase our potential prey always surprise with their dimension and detail. Its blend of fantasy, sci-fi, and ancient technology is perfectly executed, and it’s clear that the artists responsible are more than capable veterans. The animations are tremendous and give the player a sense of power when fighting and fluidity when moving. Special mention to the excellent planetary presentations.

The other great asset of his presentation is a great soundtrack. Through synthesizers, the atmosphere is created for this adventure and They Always Run always knows when to present a calm background melody and when to approach the most excessive frenzy. We will never chase someone without the soundtrack highlighting the speed of our strides. We don’t remember any specific song but we do remember how they made us feel: powerful

jump and run

Unfortunately not everything in this game is up to the level of its artistic component. It’s common in a lot of contemporary indie to start build the house from the roof. A game can be as beautiful as it wants to be, but it must also appeal to the player as such, at least if it includes playable components. Here most of our time will be spent in a mix between platforming and combat against multiple enemies. None of which surprises or delights.

The platforms are simple. jump on this beam, jump from the beam to this climbing fence and from the fence to another beam and from there to the ground to fight. At specific times we must slide, jump over obstacles, etc. But despite practically repeating the same jumps from start to finish, we never mastered them due to the imprecision of their controls. Missing that ability to make a jump based on pure intuition, that certainty that if I’ve done the jump well I’ll end up where I want. Most of the time it works fine, but whenever it doesn’t it’s more annoying than just punishment.

The combat is similar. Always try to overwhelm us with many enemies, something similar to the games of Batman but in 2D. We can block their blows, shoot them and endless movements that we will unlock throughout the game. But our moves can almost never be cancelled, which is terrible when three enemies simultaneously launch an attack at us while we’re in the final stretch of a combo. There are also not enough combinations of enemies so that at the end of the game we are not bored of the combat and when we are presented with “new types of enemies” they are usually the same as always with a new outfit.

We would not want to leave this analysis without talking about the bad endings. It’s been a long time since we played ones as disappointing as the last two. In a game where the biggest challenge is dying against a jump poorly calibrated by the developers, these last two enemies are so tremendously difficult that they completely change the way you play. We must learn their patterns perfectly and sometimes guess what attacks they intend to do based on mysticism. Warning of attacks with the animation of enemies is a concept that the developers clearly understand. We don’t know why they decided not to use it with the bad endings.

CONCLUSION Even with small errors in the gameplay, They Always Run is a good little adventure to spend a pleasant afternoon. Perhaps we would recommend waiting for it to appear on some subscription service, perhaps a game pass, but in the meantime there are worse ways to invest twelve euros. With a story full of surprises and twists, a well-crafted setting, and an appropriate length, It’s hard to dislike They Always Run. But also get excited.

THE BEST The frantic chases

The overall artistic look

A story worth experiencing

short but not too short WORST Lots of playable bugs

The last two “bad endings”

Repetitive combat without enough variety in enemies