They analyze the accreditation process of Medicine Schools

SANTO DOMINGO. – The Faculty of Health Sciences of the Pedro Henríquez National University Ureña (UNPHU) received in its facilities the academic authorities of the Catholic University of Cibao (UCATECI) headed by the teacher Digna María Adames Núñez, corporate vice-rector for Undergraduate Academic Affairs, and Dr. Bienvenido A. Veras Estévez, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences.

During the academic meeting aspects related to the accreditation process of the Schools of Medicine with the CAAM-HP, the NCFMEA and the importance of the education and training of the Simulation Hospital (COSMOS) in the curricula of the Health Sciences career and the courses certified by the American Heart Association (AHA) to strengthen prehospital medicine in the country.

Present at the meeting from UNPHU were Dr. William Duke, dean, and Dr. Eduardo Garcia, associate dean, in addition to Dr. Juan Martínez (virtual) and Ms. Perla Muñoz (administrator of COSMOS), Ms. Samira Asilis (Advisor to UCATECI) and Mr. Dr. Joel Peñalo, director of the UCATECI School of Medicine.

The participants in the visit shared in a cordial and academic atmosphere with future plans based on the quality of medical education at the national and international level.