They announce in the United States a new economic stimulus check of 2000 dollars

In the United States, new initiatives are emerging to help residents cope with the severe inflation that is shaking the country. The current Democratic administration of Joe Biden has paved the way so that new aid payments can be generated from the states, today we are talking about one of the largest, since it reaches the figure of US$2,000.00.

In recent days we told you about six North American states that will deliver direct checks to their taxpayers with the aim of cushioning the effect of high prices. In many of these territories, the aid adopted the tax refund modality, but in other cases they were traditional payments from the fiscal surplus of those states.

Such is the case of Pennsylvania where it is intended to help residents with a new economic stimulus that will be, this time, $2,000.00 USD. This is one more way of facing the difficult reality imposed by the excessive inflation prevailing in the United States.

In that state and nationwide, fuel and food prices continue to rise significantly each week. For example, gasoline touches the sky with its rates and breaks records day after day.

To give you an idea, the national average price of gasoline is already around $4,523 USD per gallon. Meanwhile, the inflation rate remains above 8% and exceeds figures recorded before, back in 1981.

Due to all these factors, many states have started issuing financial aid checks as a “relief” to face the current scenario.

Cuban Directory inquired about the process in the state of Pennsylvania and shares the information with you.

Pennsylvania gets involved in helping

The governor of that state, Tom Wolf, will deliver an economic stimulus check for $2,000.00 USD thanks to a budget surplus.

The main authority of Pennsylvania proposed to its state legislators that they release $2,000.00 million USD of the money received from the American Rescue Plan.

The idea is that this money is distributed among state residents directly in their bank accounts. All through the so-called “Pennsylvania Opportunity Plan”.

Households with incomes of $80,000.00 USD or less would receive a maximum of $2,000.00 USD in financial assistance.

Meanwhile, families that receive $50,000.00 USD or less monthly will receive a single payment of $2,000.00 USD.

Finally, if the income ranges between $50,000.00 USD and $80,000.00 USD, the households would receive $1,500.00 USD.