They announce the opening of the 2024 Visa Lottery to emigrate to the United States

Applications for the upcoming 2024 Visa Lottery will begin to be received starting next week, assured the Department of State of the United States of America.

Likewise, the Department of State insisted that those who apply more than once to the same DV-2024 Program will be automatically disqualified. “Our computer systems are state-of-the-art and are designed to detect multiple entries,” concluded the alert from the authorities in charge of the process.

When does the Visa Lottery start?

The main entity responsible for said process explained that from October 5 at 12 noon, interested parties will be able to register. The deadline for said online application is November 8 of this year at the same time.

If you run the risk of registering during the last days of the term you may be left out of it. It all has to do with the high demand and congestion of the website that supports the process. This could cause your data not to arrive on time and you lose this opportunity.

Cuban Directory advises you to make the request as soon as the draw begins. You should not leave the procedure for the last established weeks. On this occasion, approximately 55 thousand permanent residence cards, green cards, will be granted.

How to apply to the visa lottery? Basic requirements

Indeed, the requirements to apply to the DV-2024 Visa Lottery Program are simple but very strict and inviolable. For example, you must be a high school graduate or its equivalent, as the minimum level of schooling allowed.

Likewise, you can demonstrate two years of work experience during the last five years in a position that requires at least two years of training.

Remember that Cubans are eligible to opt for one of the visas offered by the lottery during each annual window. This Program began its actions in 1990 and since then thousands of people born on the Island have benefited.

We recommend that you follow the next articles that we will do on this matter to guide you, and that you can obtain your visa to emigrate to the United States.