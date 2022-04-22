They announced drastic changes in Manchester United after the humiliating 0-4 against Liverpool: “Ten new players will arrive”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is in doubt (REUTERS/Craig Brough)

Manchester United’s defeat in Anfield It caused a major problem for the team. Apart from being numerically complicated in the Premier League (it is sixth outside the Champions League qualifying zone), the image of 0-4 against Liverpool produced discontent in the fans and also invited managers to think about drastic changes for the next season.

“Shameful”, “disappointing” and “humiliating” were the terms used by the German Ralf Rangnick to describe his team’s performance in the classic against the networks. In Manchester it was learned that the current strategist will leave his post at the end of this campaign and will become a kind of consultant. While the Dutch of Ajax sounds, Erik ten Hagas a possible replacement, Rangnick spoke of a complete overhaul of the squad.

“The team needs a rebuild, not because some players have to leave, but because quite a few of them are out of contract, their contracts are about to expire, so it is clear to me that there will be 6, 7, 8 or even 10 new players. And before signing them, you must know how you want to play, what type of football the new coach wants to implement… And then you go from there and bring all the players who match that type of profile and game”, was the analysis he made the German coach.

Despite the large investments of money made in recent markets, United were never able to return to the winning path that it held for much of its history. Rangnick looked to Liverpool as a role model: “When Jürgen Klopp came to Liverpool six years ago, they raised not only the team, but also the club and the city to a new level. I don’t blame anyone, not my players or anyone else, but we just have to realize what kind of equipment they had at their disposal. Look at his bench, look at the four players who weren’t even on the roster. It illustrates what kind of quality and kind of team they have built together working with Jürgen and his team for the last six years.”

And even his analysis came to focus on the classic rival of the Red Devils: “Liverpool only needed two or three transfer windows and if you know what you’re looking for, it doesn’t take four or five years. Here, this is what should happen during the next few transfer windows. If you look at the two clubs that currently dominate the Premier League (Liverpool and Manchester City), they did exactly that. They brought in two coaches and they not only brought in two coaches, they also changed everything regarding the formation, what players they needed, what kind of football they wanted to play.”.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO CRISTIANO RONALDO?

As revealed by the British media Daily Starthe alleged future coach of the Red Devils I would do without the services of the Portuguese for not having a place in his game system. They assured that Erik ten Hag He warned the English managers that in case of taking over his bench, he will demand that they put the emblematic one up for sale CR7 as the age (37) and style of the Lusitanian will be an obstacle to enhance his team.

Cristiano, who has a clause to renew his bond for another year in June, is one of the top scorers in the current Premier League season (15, two penalties). He is barely surpassed by Liverpool’s Egyptian Mohamed Salah (22) and Tottenham’s South Korean Son Heung-Min (17).

