They announced the start of filming for a new Marvel series: “Echo”

Threw out debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events that occurred in the show hawk eyewhich premiered on the streaming platform Disney+, like all brand content. At that time, the character was one of the villains against whom Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his new partner Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) had to fight, however, as the episodes run, she learns that the villain Kingpin ( Vincent D’Onofrio) killed his father and takes revenge.

This week the actress Alaqua Coxprotagonist of the series Threw out, announced that the TV show was going to start filming today. This new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced weeks before the character’s debut on the show hawk eyeshowing the confidence that the executives of the brand have in the actress who debuted in that profession during her first job in the MCU.

They started recording Echo

Apparently Threw out will be of significant importance during Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far its main plot seems to revolve around the multiverse as we saw in the series Loki, what if…? and the movies Spider-Man: No Way home and the imminent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, the character of Alaqua Cox it is a step forward in terms of the inclusion of actors with disabilities. She is deaf and is missing a leg.

Disney+ will present this show with a character that, as we saw during the events of hawk eyehas ties to one of the main villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kingpin, who is masterfully played by Vincent D’Onofrio. At the same time we can expect Charlie Cox to appear on the Threw out if we take into account that in the graphic novels Daredevil maintains connections with this villain?

Alaqua Cox used his social networks to share an image of a bouquet of flowers given to him by actor Devery Jacobs, who works in Reservation Dogsand she remembered the actress congratulating her on the start of filming this show that marks a before and after for her because it is the first series in which she is the absolute protagonist and not a supporting actress as she was in hawk eye.

