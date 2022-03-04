They anticipate a historic collapse for Russia

Russia is headed for a ‘collapse’ similar to that of 1998, says JPMorgan. Photo: Getty Images.

(Bloomberg) — Analysts at JPMorgan Chase are beginning to factor in the growing disruptions to Russia’s exports, and the latest tally of sanctions damage from the U.S. bank shows the “collapse” of the economy could be comparable to the consequences of default. of the country in 1998.

A “peak-to-trough” slump in Russian gross domestic product of about 11% is now expected, “in line with the drop seen in the 1998 debt crisis,” JPMorgan economists said in a note to clients. The sanctions imposed on the central bank, along with the shutdown of the global messaging system SWIFT, created obstacles to Russia’s ability to sell oil and gas, according to JPMorgan.

“Russia’s export earnings will take a hit and capital outflows are likely to be immediate despite its large current account surplus,” they said. “Imports and GDP will collapse.”

President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked uncertainty in world oil markets, with buyers shying away from doing business with Russia as the United States and others seek to isolate it from financial markets. Traders are offering Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount in a bid to attract buyers.

Evolution of the Russian economy during the last decades. Chart: Bloomberg.

Hard hit to the ruble

Meanwhile, unprecedented restrictions on the Bank of Russia have limited its ability to defend the ruble, which is already down more than 30% against the dollar this year. Instead, policymakers more than doubled the interest rate to 20% and tightened capital controls.

“Downside pressure on the ruble and capital flight are pushing the Russian central bank to sharply raise rates and impose capital controls,” JPMorgan analysts said. “The sanctions undermine the two pillars that promote stability: the protection derived from the central bank’s foreign currency reserves and Russia’s current account surplus.”

Oil and gas revenues have provided a hard currency lifeline for Russia because energy sales and transportation largely escaped direct disruption. Russia had a monthly current account surplus of about $20 billion at the beginning of the year.

The Biden administration still opposes banning oil imports from Russia, though its objections bring the administration into conflict with a bipartisan demand to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

JPMorgan now expects Russia’s economy to contract 7% this year, down from its previous forecast of a 3.5% drop. It projects a 10% decline this quarter on a seasonally adjusted annual basis, followed by a 35% decline in the following three months.

“The sanctions will take their toll on the Russian economy, which now appears to be heading into a deep recession,” the analysts said.

