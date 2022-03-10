They applaud Toni Costa photos he shared with Adamari López for Alaïa’s birthday

Toni Costa is applauded for a series of photographs he shared with Adamari López for Alaïa’s 7th birthday. The dancer’s fans applauded the good relationship he maintains with his ex-partner for the sake of his daughter.

On March 4, Alaïa Costa celebrated her birthday and Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa dedicated tender messages to him on their social networks. The little girl who has won the affection of the public received thousands of congratulations on her special day

That same weekend Adamari Lopez took Alaia Costa to the Riviera Maya to celebrate it at the Nickelodeon hotel complex. There she was surprised that her father had also come to celebrate her.

During the days that they were in the place, both Toni Costa and Adamari López dedicated themselves to enjoying their daughter to the fullest. Everything was documented by both and their fans were admired by the good relationship they maintain.

Instagram

This Thursday on the occasion of “TBT” (Thursday to go back to the past) Toni Costa shared more snapshots of the trip to Cancun and wrote: “I will always be present in your life, no matter what happens daddy will always be there giving you the best of me and being the best team together with your mom to make you very happy surrounded by all our love”.

The publication quickly reached thousands of “likes”, including that of Adamari López, and the comments of her fans were immediate. “I am fascinated by the relationship you have with Alaïa and especially with her mother. I really admire how they have been able to manage things”, “The deepest bonds of love are never broken. I admire them so much” and “I am fascinated by the union of Toni and Adamari despite being separated”, they commented.