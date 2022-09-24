They applied their own medicine to Ronaldinho, he did not like it and sent a kick – ComuTricolor

Ronaldinho He is considered by many to be one of the best players in history. On the court he was a spectacle and luxuries were always part of his style of play, but he rarely received such plays. On this occasion, a viral video on social networks shows the world champion, while he was walking calmly, when they send him a pipe that he did not receive in the best way.

The Brazilian has been in different activities after his retirement, so much so that he was even in a Paraguayan prison for falsifying documents. Ronaldinho, both in his career and when he finished with her, made it clear that parties were an important part of his life.

The influencer @ferjani_saffli waited for the arrival of Ronaldinho, who was walking calmly among more people. The former midfielder I didn’t expect there to be someone with a ball waiting to make a play on him. When TikToker sends the ball to the Brazilian, he almost trips and gets upset when he receives the ball.

Ronaldinho does not turn towards the person who threw the tunnel at him, but towards the teammate who accompanied him and he kicked him in the best woodcutter style, upset by the humiliation. The companions of the former Brazilian team midfielder could not help but laugh, although not in mockery but as a reflex action.

The tiktoker barely makes the move, smiles, turns to the camera and opens his arms with a gesture of pride for making a pipe to one of the best players in history.

That was the moment when Ronaldinho was kicked and he responded with a kick.

The comments before the tunnel to Ronaldinho:

Many users came out in defense of the Brazilian, arguing that a tunnel is disrespectful to the historic footballer. Others took the situation with grace and pointed out that Ronaldinho’s kick was a move that he learned during his time in prison.

Here are some comments:

He learned that in prison 😂😂😂 — Wilmer Matamoros (@wilmata) September 23, 2022