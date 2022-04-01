They approve Covid vaccine for 5-year-old children, but they do not spread it, lawyer denounces

Since March 3, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children five years and older. Although 28 days have passed, no health authority has released the authorization.

So says the lawyer Alma Franco, who on December 2 filed an injunction to vaccinate her two children, eight and 10 years old.

In response to that lawsuit, Cofepris informed the second district court in Oaxaca that the Pfizer vaccine had been approved for children over five years of age.

Although the lawyer says that one of her children has already received the vaccine, she hopes that the following week the oldest of her children will be vaccinated.

It is a crime not to spread authorization for a Covid vaccine for children, they say

With them, another 60 minors will receive the vaccine after having filed an injunction under the help of the lawyer.

The delay in applying the vaccine to these minors was due to the fact that the Coordination of the Vaccination Brigades seeks bureaucratic procedures and paperwork that prevent the health emergency from being attended to.

For this reason, the lawyer says that “it is a crime that after so much resistance to vaccinate children, the federal government does not disseminate information about the authorization of Copefris.”

Upon learning of the notification received by the judge, the lawyer made public that Cofepris had authorized the vaccine for children. As it is confidential information, the lawyer prepares to defend herself criminally.

