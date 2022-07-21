They approve freeing gifts from Dominicans from taxes

The Chamber of Deputies This Wednesday, urgently, in two readings and unanimously approved the project of “law that frees from import taxes the gifts that Dominicans residing abroad bring to the country”.

Now the initiative will go to the Senate of the Republic for its knowledge, study and subsequent approval.

The piece is authored by Deputy Ramón Ceballos of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), and points out that the Dominican Republic benefits from the dollars that enter the Central Bank through Dominicans who visit the country.

One of the recitals establishes: “That residents abroad are an economic, cultural and political reference, which affects with their contributions to the national economy through the remittances shipped to the country.

Article 1 of the bill states as its main objective to exempt from import taxes the objects or articles that Dominicans residing abroad bring into the country for purposes of gifts to family and friends.

With this project, article 324 of Law No. 168-21 of Customs of the Dominican Republic of August 09, 2021 is modified to read as follows: “Those objects or articles brought by Dominicans residing abroad to the country and that have not entered the national territory in the last six months and that said objects or articles do not have commercial purposes are exempt from payment of import taxes.”

Items that do not apply

According to the Customs Law, in its paragraph 1 it indicates that motor vehicles, firearms and those goods considered raw material, industrial or inputs of the industrial or agricultural sector, including fuels and their derivatives, are excepted from this law.

In the same way, a second paragraph would be added, which would indicate: “The transport of gifts by the route that the traveler deems convenient, provided that the value of the goods transported is not greater than the amount established by this law and is not in commercial quantities, allowing only one unit of each type of merchandise, especially in the case of home appliances”.

The top value of those gifts must not exceed the sum of $2,500.

Article 5 establishes that: “This law repeals Law No. 9-96, of September 9, 1996 and any other law or provision that is contrary to it.