they are 13 and 11 years old and cultivate a low profile – Revista Para Ti

Although their parents keep them away from the public eye and very little is known about them, the minors follow in their mother’s footsteps and had their cameos on television.

Just as he is one of the great figures of Hollywood, Nicole Kidman She is also a super protective mother who prefers to keep her children out of the public eye. isabella and connorwhom the actress adopted during her marriage to Tom Cruise, they are already of legal age and are very reserved with their privacy. They both profess Scientology just like their father, and they don’t have a great relationship with their mother.

In 2006, five years after breaking up with Cruise, Kidman married the country music singer. Keith Urbanwith whom he had two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. They are not usually shown either, although the girls have a certain inclination for acting (the oldest wants to be a filmmaker) and they had small cameos as students in the second season of “Big Little Lies”as well as in “The Undoing”. “They’re used to being extrasthey even spent five days in the freezing cold of New York, they never complained and received no special treatmentKidman proudly told News.com.au. They also lent their voices to the movie “Angry Birds 2.”

Nicole Kidman and her daughters with Keith Urban on the set of “The Undoing” in March 2019

sunday rose, who was born on July 7, 2008 in Nashville, is the only biological daughter of the actress. In an interview with The Telegraph, Kidman assured that it was a “miracle” which occurred after bathing in the waters of Kununurra during a break from filming the movie “Australia” in 2007. “Seven babies were conceived after that film and we all went swimming in the waterfalls, so we can call them ‘the waters of fertility,'” he said.

From birth, Sunday is very much like her father, and even – as a baby – Nicole joked about it on the Oprah Winfrey show: “I think he only has light skin from me, that’s all”. In fact, the actress acknowledged at the time that she called her daughter “mini Keith.”

Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose

Faith Margaret She was born in 2010 at Centennial Women’s Hospital in Nashville via surrogate due to the actress’s fertility issues. “Anyone who has been in the place of wanting another child or wanting a child knows the disappointment, pain and loss that goes through trying and fighting.”expressed in 2011 when talking about this topic.

The last time the family was shown publicly was on February 28, 2021 during the virtual delivery of the golden globes, where Kidman, Urban and their daughters appeared on screen from the couch at home. On that occasion, the actress was nominated for Best Actress for “The Undoing”, although the award went to Anya Taylor-Joy for her performance in “Lady’s Gambit”.

Keith Urban, Faith Margaret, Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose at the 2021 Golden Globes. Photo: NBC Handout (Reuters)

