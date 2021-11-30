they are 31 years old

Nicolas Cage got married for the fifth time in February 2021: who is the very young wife.

Nicolas Cage is an American film actor and producer. Of Italian origins on his father’s side, German and Polish on his mother’s side, his real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola. He stated that he changed his surname in honor of John Cage, the musician and composer he liked at the time.

Cage is a beloved and appreciated actor around the world. His first major role is in Rusty the Savage, arrived in 1983. Soon after, he plays other characters in numerous films. He starred in various action films during the nineties, such as The Rock, Con Air, Face / off- Two faces of a killer. Today, he is a real star! But what do we know about his love life? The actor got married five times. The fifth wedding was celebrated this year, in February. Do you know who the wife is? She is very young.

Read also “In bad condition and without shoes”: they mistake him for a homeless man and kick him out of the club

Nicolas Cage got married for the fifth time: who is the actor’s wife, she is very young

His real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola. He decided to change his surname as a young man. Nicolas Cage said he changed in honor of John Cage, a musician and composer he liked at the time.

Read also “I married my wife twice”: Kekko dei Modà tells the original marriage proposal

It is famous all over the world thanks to the infinite roles played on stage. He was the protagonist of several action films of the nineties and worked alongside important actors. Everything is well known about his career, but what do we know about his love life? Do you know that Cage got married five times? The fifth wedding was celebrated in February of this year. But who is the actor’s wife?

She is Riko Shibata and she is very young, she is 26 years old. Between Cage and Riko there are 31 years of difference, given that Nicolas is 57 years old. They got married on February 16 at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, according to the Daily Mail, a news later confirmed by the actor’s spokesperson to People. The couple met in Shiga, Japan over a year ago and got married this year.