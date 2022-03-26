they are 7 and 5 years old and are raised by their parents with a low profile but aware of the Russia-Ukraine conflict – Revista Para Ti

Although the couple of actors are usually very reserved with their privacy, this time they shared that they made their children aware of the conflict that exists in Eastern Europe, since Ukraine is the country of origin of Mila Kunis.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher continue to be very involved in helping Ukrainians seeking refuge outside their country, as she was born in Ukraine and moved to United States with his family when he was 8 years old.

Given this difficult context that her native country is going through, the actress felt the need to offer her help to her compatriots through different initiatives, such as raising funds and sending humanitarian aid to the conflict zone.

Likewise, it is said that both Mila and Ashton raised their young children about the situation.: they are Wyatt, 7 years old and Dimitri, 5.

The actors in a recent photo with their children. Photo: website

They themselves revealed that they taught their children what this conflict means so that they understand the harsh reality that other children like them have to live. “They know that something is wrong in Ukraine and that people and children are suffering. They have heard it from their parents and they want to help.” the actress explained.

“They are supportive and caring because of the way they are being raised”revealed a close source by stating that “Mila and Ashton have created a kindness club for their children”. Without a doubt, they have become the pride of their parents who have already managed to raise a large part of their goal to help Ukrainians.