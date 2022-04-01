‘They are all difficult; for Ecuador everything is complex’, says Gustavo Alfaro after the draw for the World Cup in Qatar | Soccer | sports

The Ecuadorian coach, Gustavo Alfaro, said this Friday, after the group draw for the 2022 World Cup, that his team will face difficult rivals, referring to the host country, Qatar, the Netherlands and the African champion, Senegal.

Alfaro was happy for the placement of the Tricolor in Group A and for the opportunity to play the opening match of the tournament.

“It is incredible to play the opening match. I have been present in four inaugural matches and it is a wonderful party. The eyes of the world are on there and football is on there. The privilege of Ecuador to open a World Cup is something fascinating”, indicated the helmsman of the national team to DirecTV in Doha, after the draw ceremony.

Qatar, host country of the World Cup (November 21-December 18), will face Ecuador on November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium.

Alfaro’s first impression of the rivals was: “They are all difficult; for Ecuador everything is complex”.

“They told me in the previous one… I don’t know if it was speculation in this kind of draw, because we are Ecuador. We are happy to participate in a World Cup, and everything that comes will be good. I said: ‘Everyone who comes is going to be difficult, and we have to improve so that everyone who has to face us feels that we are difficult too’. I say that this is the challenge, beyond the proper name that I have to face”, said the 59-year-old coach.

Alfaro also commented that FIFA resolved that the rosters of the national teams to compete in Qatar 2022 include up to 26 soccer players; and if the technical director wants to take 23, it is allowed.

Alfaro’s Tricolor will experience a special reunion in Qatar 2022 after being absent from the 2018 Russia World Cup, and because they will face the opening match of the tournament against a team they played against on October 12, 2018: the result was 4-3 in favor of the Arab country. (D)