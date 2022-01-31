«They are anachronistic, the 400 euro fine is absurd. People are terrified “

Matteo Bassetti as he always says things as he sees them. «They are fundamental masks on the bus, at school and on the subway, but using them to walk on the street is anachronistic ». This measure, «was made mandatory to try to contain the variant Omicron. I wonder why today, faced with this variant now widespread in an extensive way, we continue to have a measure that was introduced in December to try to contain it. It takes some coherence ».

Outdoor masks, what Bassetti says

The director of the San Martino Infectious Diseases Clinic in Genoa told Agorà Extra, on Rai Tre, about the obligation expiring today and that should see a new extension.

Therefore, with respect to the entry into force, from tomorrow, of the fines for non-vaccinated over 50s, he added: «The scientific community had asked the government that such a measure be put in September-October; on the other hand, the obligation to vaccinate in the middle of the fourth wave does not have a great medical significance “. So the measure is “temporally wrong, and it seems to me also economically: today if you don’t wear a mask outdoors you get a 400 euro fine and it seems to me to be a bit screeching compared to the fact that someone who does not get vaccinated at the age of fifty he only takes one for 100 euros ». Regarding the contradictions, he specified: “We did not give a good representation of our country with the election of the President of the Republic: to see politicians in the open who issue statements with Ffp2 masks, even if all vaccinated with triple dose and adequate distance, gave the world the idea that Italy is still in the midst of the emergency, that it is still in total disaster. You don’t see these things abroad ».

THE STANDARDS – «Today we have a number of rules, decrees and dpcm that make the situation a jungle, in which I believe that the same lawyers have difficulty in extricating themselves: that is, the rules are one against the other, one that recalls the previous one. We need to live with this virus, because it will be with us for a very long time “, Bassetti underlined:” We say loud and clear that, with 90% of Italians vaccinated, we must simplify “. Bassetti says he is “very worried”. «Yesterday morning, arriving from Genoa, I found the airport and the streets of Rome deserted, it means that people are afraid, they are terrified of Covid“. «I don’t think – added Bassetti – that we have to say that everything is over, but we must also get to a reduction. Because the Omicron variant causes 125 million infections a day in the world, which means that within the next two months we will have 50% of the world population that will be infected ».

“People are fed up: you can’t go on like this. I urge politics to be careful: a citizen fed up, when you are dealing with an infectious disease, is the greatest danger you can run into, because he no longer follows any rules. A monument should be erected to the Italians: 90% have been vaccinated, and the percentage continues to grow. They have and we have respected all the rules, but despite this they resist senseless restrictions. As for the green pass, a point must be made at the beginning of spring. With 95-96% of the population covered by serious infection it must be removed “. Returning to the outdoor masks, we can’t take it anymore, let’s throw it away! France abolishes it on Tuesday. In the UK they have barely seen it. They also abandoned it in much of Spain. I don’t see why Italy should continue“.

PREGLIASCO – “It is true we are in a phase of improvement” of the Covid pandemic, “but we have not emerged from it. There is a desire to be already out of it, but in reality we are not yet and I think it may be useful to keep these indications ». Thus the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan, on the extension that should be decided today in the Cdm of the obligation of outdoor masks even in the white area. “Italy has always had a prudent attitude – reminds the doctor at Adnkronos Salute – it is clear that the obligation to wear a mask may seem ridiculous if you are in the mountains or in a remote country, but the general indication – underlines the expert – is in urban contexts where you enter and leave a shop or in other situations where you end up managing things badly “. For this reason, he reiterates, “in this phase of transition I would still see the need to swallow this bitter medicine”.

CONTRARY GIMBE – «In the next few months we will hardly do without the mask indoors. We need awareness of being within a pandemic. You have to get used to moments in which to close ranks and others in which to feel freer. Politics must be more timely in making decisions ». This was underlined by Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, who spoke at “Italia s’è awakened, on Radio Cusano Campus.