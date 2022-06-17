They are dangerous; These are the 3 zodiac signs most feared for their attitudes

It is increasingly common for people to be more interested in the aspects of the zodiac signs, which represent certain attitudes, personalities and styles of thinking and seeing life differently from the rest. And although there are various types of astrological signs, one of the most common among people around the world is the western one, which refers to the twelve sectors of thirty degrees with respect to the vernal equinox.

In this sense and according to astrology, celestial phenomena govern certain human activities, so through the twelve signs of the Zodiac the twelve basic personalities are represented; the traditional order is: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

The most dangerous zodiac signs

On this occasion, we will focus on those signs of the Zodiac that tend to be most dangerous, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, recognized worldwide as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), after conducting an investigation where they compared the Zodiac profiles of America’s most dangerous people, based on various files of criminals in prison.

The sign that heads this list is Cancer, which could get into serious trouble, to the point of committing serious crimes and even serial murders; those governed by the element of water, refer to a large number of psychopaths and mentally unstable people.

They could commit big robberies

The second place according to what was decreed by the FBI, corresponds to those born under the sign of Taurus, where it is pointed out that this type of people corresponding to the Earth element, usually work alone and their crimes are linked to money.

And lastly, the most intense sign of fire, Sagittarius, could be people with glibness, which would allow them to persuade even the most complicated person, consolidating themselves as great swindlers; they don’t hurt their victims, they just focus on stealing.

HFM