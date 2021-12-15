“They are falsifying it.” Hamilton’s “radio team”

Lewis Hamilton he will remember for a long time the bitter Sunday in Abu Dhabi that saw Max Verstappen triumph, for the first time in his career. The young Dutchman took advantage of the accident that occurred in Latifi, under the safety car, to change the tires and sink the decisive blow in the last lap of a grand prix that will be remembered for a long time, a bit by everyone. Mercedes has appealed, for two counts, but has been rejected by the FIA, while the British tabloids speak bluntly of “theft”.

In all this, the Anglo-German house and Hamilton are observing a press blackout that is making noise but the 36-year-old Englishman has shown himself to be very mature in the post-race, hot, getting out of the cockpit and going to hug his colleague-rival, congratulating him on the victory of world but in reality Lewis exploded with rage during the last excited lap.

Lewis’s anger

Once Verstappen’s burning overtaking has taken place, Hamilton turns on the radio to his track engineer Peter Bonnington, “They are faking it”, with Bonnington commenting: “I’m speechless.”

The nice gesture

Hamilton’s gesture of embrace a Max Verstappen it is without a doubt the most beautiful thing that happened at the end of the excited Abu Dhabi gp and like him his father Anthony. The words of the two protagonists also remain a few moments after the end of the race to sanction as if they were played with good reason but how they actually, in their own way, respect each other: “It’s incredible, I tried it the whole race and on the last lap I managed it. Madness, I don’t know what to say, I thank my team who deserve it so much. It needed a miracle, it also needed a little luck for me. Thanks to Perez because he rode great and did so much for me. I hope to continue with this team for the rest of my life, I’m very happy. Thanks to Horner and Marko who made me enter 2016, our goal was to win the title and we finally succeeded “.