they are finding a lot of them after the bingo

If you already have a small collection of 2 euro coins or every time you receive the change after the purchase, check carefully. Unsuspected coins are circulating, which may seem identical to others but are not.

It is worth checking: as an example, we want to show you this 2 euro coin. It is worth more than 200 euros and, over the years, its value may grow.

With particular coins like this one, which have certain details, unexpected gains can be made. One detail can make a coin unique: collectors hunt for rarities and could pay for it handsomely.

Collectors are not only looking for old or ancient coins but also modern ones if the limited edition or the minting error comes up.

Check it well. Have you ever seen this coin?

2 euro coin that is worth a lot: limited edition or minting error?

There are two factors that generally cause the price of a coin to rise: a minting error or a limited edition.

A coinage made in a maximum of one thousand units makes a coin unique due to its limited production: over time, its value could increase as the number of coins decreases, making it increasingly rare.

The minting defect it is a factor not to be underestimated at all. In the event of a minting error, the State Mint withdraws the defective pieces almost immediately. Those who manage to identify or get hold of a coin with a mismatched coin can be blessed with luck. An obvious graphic error is a godsend for collectors and promises interesting, sometimes unthinkable, revenues.

2 euro coin that is worth more than 200 euro in Brilliant Uncirculated

The 2 euro coin that we report falls into the category of those coins produced in limited edition.

It is a coin of the Vatican minted on the occasion of the Youth day in FDC. Brilliant uncirculated, it should be remembered, represents the maximum of rarity.

It is sold on MoneyStamps at the price of 165 euros but more could be achieved.

Those lucky enough to own such a coin (it is difficult but possible) could earn much more than 165 euros by putting it up for sale on various online auction sites in the collecting sector that, of course, are not lacking on the web.