“They are fine bon vivants”: Christian Nodal’s grandmother attacks Belinda and her mother after recent controversy

The recent controversy arose after the Mexican regional singer leaked a WhatsApp conversation where he allegedly spoke with his ex-partner, implying that he gave money to Belinda and her family .

Christian Nodal and Belinda are still starring in several scandals three months after separating, on this occasion from external people such as the mother of the Spanish singer.

This originated after Belinda’s mother, Belinda Schull, reacted favorably to a comment on social networks in which a user stated that he was glad that Belinda was no longer dating Nodal, even qualifying it as “Naco”.

Now, in the face of all this controversy, a new important person in the Nodal family has given his statements about what happened, and she is nothing more than the singer’s maternal grandmother.

The publication was shown in the entertainment program “Ventaneando” where Nodal’s relative, whose name is Elena Silvia Jiménez Madrid lashes out at Belinda and her mother, even calling them “fine hustlers”.

“And for all those who think he is a naco (referring to Nodal) because he is not blue-eyed and white-skinned. Ladies are wrong there are wolves in sheep’s clothing and those are fine rogues“Indicates the supposed grandmother of Nodal.

“In my land they are called p… Whoever goes from man to man, sorryI forgot that she is white with blue eyes, sorry, sorry, “concluded the strong message of the family member.

These statements generated many reactions with part of the presenters of the entertainment program, affirming that the comments of Nodal’s relative were quite aggressive.

So far the Spanish singer and her mother have not commented on the criticism, but the publication has also generated reactions in users on social networks.

