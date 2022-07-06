They are friends? This is the current relationship between Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, stars of “Friends”

Both actresses were very close in the popular sitcom; Did you manage to transfer that link to your lives off screen?

Working for a long time in the same space can cause the traditional wear and tear on relationships. Especially when, in the case of a sitcom as popular as “Friends”, the pressure is usually quite high. In any case, on several occasions it was said that the protagonists always maintained the good vibes between them.

And of all the cast members of the series, there are two who have an especially close relationship. They are Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, also very close friends in fiction through Rachel and Monica. That is they were able to transfer that same friendship to real lifesharing unforgettable moments.

This includes the celebration of their birthdays, which they record with publications on the networks, and vacation trips to different parts of the world. And not only that: according to the site What to see, at the time, Cox suffered from fertility problems.

What did Aniston do? Accompany her in such a complex situation -also reflected in the program-, which luckily ended well: the interpreter became pregnant and in 2004 her only daughter was born (product of her relationship with David Arquette), Coco Arquette.

Just as the show ended, Courteney overcame adversity with a very happy event for anyone, such as the birth of a child.

The answer to why she always stayed with Cox was given by Aniston herself: “I have a lot of respect for him and yes, many times I have slept at his house. We don’t say certain things about our friendship to the public, but one thing you should know is that she has been there for me through thick and thin… and that is appreciated.”he explained forcefully.