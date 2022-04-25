“They are going to get tired of beeping, I have three years left”

2022-04-24

Neymar junior He continues to give talk in France, the Brazilian striker won the tenth star of Ligue 1 for the Parisian team on Saturday with PSG.

Those led by Mauricio Pochettino tied 1-1 against Lens with a goal from Lionel Messi and that made them shout the alirón, the fourth since Neymar arrived in France.

The players’ celebration was tainted by the Parisian fans, since, in protest, they left the stadium. The most radical part of the fans continue to show their discomfort after the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

This situation made Neymar explode, who exploded at the ESPN microphones and sent them a forceful message: “It was surreal that part of the public would leave the stands.”