“They are going to shit ** on themselves, this is my story”

2022-03-10

Karim Benzema was the great figure of the epic comeback of the Real Madrid to eliminate the PSG of the Champions League and seal the pass to the quarterfinals.

The captain of the merengue team was dispatched with a hat-trick in less than 20 minutes, which left the Parisians knocked out on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Karim He disguised himself as a clairvoyant and had already assured in the previous round that Madrid would advance to the next round. That’s how he revealed it Niskaa great friend of ‘Benze’ who was talking with him a few hours before the initial whistle of the match.

In the chat that the French rapper leaked through his Instagram account, Benzema guarantees that your team would eliminate the PSG and that it would be a historic day for the fans.