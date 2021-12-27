The Christmas holidays are often a symptom of heavy eating, often consumed in the company of family members, and also for this reason eating higher than normal quantities of food can make us feel less “guilty”.

The culture of wellbeing

After all, the culture of well-being, which in recent years has found important outlets above all thanks to the mass media and the spread of the internet, almost “forces” us not to overdo it with food, both in terms of quantity and types. In fact, we are all aware that many foods, often particularly tasty and inviting, “hurt” in a generic sense but we are often not aware in a more specific way of the possible negative effects for our organism.

“Do not eat these foods!”: They are harmful to our body

Almost all supermarkets are really “invaded” by products of industrial origin, the effects of which are usually not positive, especially if consumed in excessive quantities. Some foods have been recognized for years as “harmful”, such as frankfurters, while others may even surprise you.

Margarine, for a long time defined as the “vegetable” alternative to butter, does “no less harm”, despite being developed from vegetable oils since the hydrogenation process that takes place during production “confuses” the organism that consumes it, raising cholesterol levels.

French fries are to be avoided, given the high caloric content and the process of cooking starch through frying triggers a carcinogen called acrylamide.

Sausages and cured meats contain sodium in quantities and numerous preservatives essential for the preservation of meat. Risk for those suffering from high cholesterol and blood sugar, and greater probability of contracting pancreatic problems for those who use it extensively.

Even industrial ice creams, despite their appearance, are often made with the addition of additives, dyes and preservatives, which have a negative effect especially over time, as well as containing an enormous amount of sugars.

Thin slices, widely used as a condiment and as a “filling” for toast, are made with concentrated milk and whey, modified starch and generally low quality cheeses.