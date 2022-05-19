They are Lily-Rose and Jack, the two children of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is a great Hollywood actor for his fans, an abusive man for Amber Heardand a father for Lily-Rose Y Jackthe children he shares with his ex-wife vanessa paradiswith whom he had a romantic relationship from 1998 to 2012.

Depp has always referred to his children fondly, describing them as “a royal base.” In his current libel suit against Amber Heard, he pointed out that it was his responsibility to clear his name for their sake, because they didn’t have to read horrible things about his father that weren’t true.

Lily-Rose and Jack, the two children of Johnny Depp

1. Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, on May 27, 1999. She is the eldest daughter of Johnny Depp and French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis.

She began her acting career in 2014, in the film tuskDirected by Kevin Smith. A year later she began in the world of modeling debuting for the Chanel brand.

At 22 years old, she has been part of 14 projects and generally stays away from the scandal, but she has declared that her father is “sweet and loving” in defense against the accusations of domestic abuse that she currently has.

Lily-Rose had a relationship with Timothée Chalamet after meeting on the set of the film king from Netflix in 2018, splitting two years later. She was also seen in 2021 with Austin Butler, former boyfriend of Vanessa Hudgens.

2. Jack Depp

John Christopher DeppIIIbetter known as Jack Deppwas born on April 9, 2002. During his 20 years he has kept a low profile and has only been seen on a few occasions.

He has been linked with French model Camille Jansen and as of now has no plans to pursue an acting career. Johnny stated that he is a very good cartoonist and musician, but it is still unknown what he wants to make of his life.

