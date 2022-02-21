They are looking for a 12-year-old boy dragged by the sea current on the Condado beach

The authorities are still carrying out a search operation for a 12-year-old minor who would have been dragged by sea currents on the Condado beach, behind the La Concha hotel, in San Juan.

According to the Policethe events were reported at about 10:14 pm yesterday, Sunday, through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

The alert originally warned about two minors who “were on the shore” of the beach and both “were swept away by the current,” the police report indicates.

Add that one of the minors, eight years old, managed to get out of the water safely by an adult who was accompanying them.

Meanwhile, officers from the Police Maritime Unit along with Emergency Management and Rescue personnel are searching for the second minor, 12 years old.

He was described as having a dark complexion and braided hair. At the time of the situation, the minor was wearing black shorts.

“We have been working all morning by air, sea and land,” said the commissioner of the Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD), kid leashto The new day. “So far, the minor has not been found.”

The official explained that now in the morning some divers from the Municipality of San Juan Emergency Management “are going to enter a specific area to see if they can find the minor.”

Although there are no specific details, Correa indicated that the preliminary information indicates that the two minors are tourists and that they were accompanied by an adult, who according to preliminary information was able to rescue one of the children.

“The two minors are dragged by that current. The people who were able to observe what happened (say) that person (the adult) comes out of the water rescuing the 8-year-old minor,” added Correa. “The 12″ is missing.

“It is sad that we have this situation again, but never in my life did I think that they would call me dragged and less about minors,” he added.

He recalled that since the beginning of the weekend they had issued alerts about the danger of sea currents, so the conditions were not suitable for bathers on the beaches.

“Still, we had several simultaneous situations on Friday. In that same sector (of the County), as well as in Manatí and Aguadilla. Of those situations, two were with tourists,” the official explained. “It is sad for others that tourists come to enjoy themselves and expose themselves to these dangers.”

The NMEAD commissioner expressed that “I don’t know what else” can be done on that Condado beach, because “that place has a number of signs.”

“The same hotels, we know, guide their guests about bad weather. We have been in communication with them and we see that they talk to tourists, have information at the ‘front desk’ and even pass weather bulletins under the door in their rooms”.

“Even the residents of the communities in the area talk to the people, but the people challenge… they enter to challenge the waves so that they hit them and take them to the shore. So, one wonders what else can be done so that people do not follow, ”she lamented.

“We know that those beaches have different entrances. Anyone enters and enters. They are not just guests of those hotels, because they come from other places and get involved. That beach has different dangers, including underground caves and ‘full’ marine life. It has been said to weariness, but just seeing the breaking waves is enough for one to say that you do not want to get your feet wet there, ”he said.