They are looking for a suspect in the attack on several 7-Eleven stores in Southern California: there are two dead and 3 injured | News Univision United States
Two people died and three were injured. during several shootings recorded before dawn this Monday in four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were searching for a subject believed to be responsible for at least three of the shootings.
The attacks appear to have followed robberies or attempted robberies at the four stores this July 11, the same day that the national brand 7-Eleven celebrates its 95th birthday handing out free Slurpee drinks.
“Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones,” 7-Eleven, Inc. said in a statement. “We are gathering information about this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement.”
It was not immediately clear to investigators what sparked the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habraor why the violence happened on July 11.
“I think the only person who would answer that would be the suspect,” said Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department, where the first shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. “There is no way that could be a coincidence. ”.
The Riverside shooting, where the victim was in serious conditionhas yet to be officially linked to the others, Railsback said, “although they all seem very, very similar.”
In that case, the gunman robbed the clerk, then pointed the gun at a customer, opened fire and fled, Railsback said.
“There doesn’t seem to be any reason”
“There does not appear to be any reason why the suspect shot the customer,” Railsback said. “It looks like the clerk gave him everything he asked for.”
The second shooting occurred around 3:20 a.m., about 24 miles (24 miles) away in Santa Ana, authorities said.
Officers responding to the reported shooting at the 7-Eleven in that city found a man dead in the parking lot with a bullet to the upper torso, Santa Ana police spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Lopez said. violence appeared to include an attempted robbery.
“At this time, we do not believe he was an employee. Yet we don’t really know what he was doing there in a parking lotif it was a potential client or just walking by,” López said.
Lopez said detectives believe the suspect in the Santa Ana murder is the same person who later traveled 12 miles (19.31 kilometers) to Brea, where a 7-Eleven employee was found dead of a gunshot wound around 4:00 p.m. 6 p.m.
Brea Police Capt. Phil Rodriguez said officers responded to a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound and found the employee injured. He was later pronounced dead.
“This appears to be a robbery turned homicide,” Rodriguez said.
Less than an hour later, officers in neighboring La Habra were dispatched to a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven. They discovered two shooting victims around 4:55 a.m., according to Sgt. Sumner Bohee. The gunman had fled.
“We’re sure it’s the same suspect,” Rodriguez said.