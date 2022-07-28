They are looking for Colombians to work in the US; there are 100 vacancies and salaries of $23 million

The Sena Public Employment Agency continues to offer Colombians several job opportunities in different countries of the world and this Wednesday it opened a new call to work in the United States.

According to the entity, the vacancies available are aimed at nurses with experience in surgical procedures. In addition, he indicated that the contracts are for a fixed term.

“Important American company, in coordination with the Public Employment Agency of the Sena, requires Colombian profiles to work in the United States. There are a total of 100 vacancies for surgical nurses”, accurate.

Requirements

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, Specialization in Medical-Surgical Nursing.

Experience: Minimum of (1) year of experience as a Medical-Surgical Care nurse.

Idiom: Advanced English.

Working day: complete.

Benefits

Fixed 3-year contract.

Monthly salary: USD 4,000 – USD 6,000 – approximately $23,000,000 Colombian pesos per month.

How to apply for the Sena job offer?