They are looking for Colombians to work in the US; there are 100 vacancies and salaries of $23 million
The Sena Public Employment Agency continues to offer Colombians several job opportunities in different countries of the world and this Wednesday it opened a new call to work in the United States.
According to the entity, the vacancies available are aimed at nurses with experience in surgical procedures. In addition, he indicated that the contracts are for a fixed term.
“Important American company, in coordination with the Public Employment Agency of the Sena, requires Colombian profiles to work in the United States. There are a total of 100 vacancies for surgical nurses”, accurate.
Requirements
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, Specialization in Medical-Surgical Nursing.
- Experience: Minimum of (1) year of experience as a Medical-Surgical Care nurse.
- Idiom: Advanced English.
- Working day: complete.
Benefits
- Fixed 3-year contract.
- Monthly salary: USD 4,000 – USD 6,000 – approximately $23,000,000 Colombian pesos per month.
How to apply for the Sena job offer?
- Candidates must submit their resume on the platform of the Sena Public Employment Agency (https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co) and apply for the vacancy of your interest.
- The final selection process is solely and exclusively the responsibility of the employer and will take place once the profile verification process, interview and technical test have been carried out.
- The deadline to apply is until August 9, 2022.