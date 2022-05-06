They are looking for Natalie Michelle, she disappeared after going to school in Pachuca

Gentleman.- Relatives of the adolescent Natalie Michelle Fernandez OrtizThey started a campaign through social media to spread the record search for the youngwho since yesterday who went to school in Pachuca, Hidalgo, his whereabouts are unknown.

According to her aunt Dulce Jeannete Ortiz Martínez, yesterday her niece left her home in Pachuca to report to preparatory school number one, dependent on the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo.

The young woman went to school twice, since she has classes both in the morning and in the afternoon. She said that Natalie returned around 2:00 p.m. to eat with her family and later went to the high school to take a subject from three to five in the afternoon.

He pointed out that the minor’s father took her to the public transport stop and waited until she got on, but she never returned home.

He specified that through a security application they were able to find out that her phone was turned off shortly before 3:00 p.m. at the high school, in addition to the fact that it is known from the security cameras that the young woman changed her clothes, since they were able to know that a party was held.

He said that they do not have more information about who attended the party, or where it was held. “It’s been many hours and we don’t have any information”, in addition to the fact that they have received extortion calls.

